Transfer News: Chelsea, Liverpool remain in Lavia talks, Maguire still finalising Man Utd exit

Chelsea, Liverpool remain in La talks

Chelsea and Liverpool remain in talks with Southampton over the signing of midfielder Romeo La, according to Sky Sports. Neither has reached an agreement on a fee, but Sky Sports reported on Friday that Chelsea were close to a deal. Personal terms not expected to be a problem for either club.

La was left out of Southampton’s squad for Saturday’s 4-4 draw against Norwich. Southampton boss Russell Martin said La was not “in the right frame of mind to play” and that they are “eeking towards a conclusion” with regard his future.

Chelsea’s pursuit of La is independent of the Moises Caicedo deal. Chelsea still working on finalising what would be a British record transfer for the Bright midfielder. It is unlikely a deal will be formally agreed before Chelsea’s game against Liverpool this afternoon, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool agreed a £111m deal with Brighton on Thursday, but Caicedo made it clear he wants to move to Chelsea.

Maguire still finalising Man Utd exit

Harry Maguire still finalising his exit from Manchester United ahead of his move to West Ham, according to Sky Sports. Everything is in place between the clubs with a £30m deal agreed and personal terms agreed in principle.

Mbappe allowed to train with PSG first team in major turnaround

Kylian Mbappe has been allowed to train again with the Paris Saint-Germain first-team squad today after he indicated he is committed to the club and the institution. It marks a major turnaround. Mbappe had told PSG he would not leave the club under any circumstances this summer.

The club responded by freezing the France international out of the first team, meaning he would not play until his contract runs out next season. However, the position on both sides now appears to have shifted.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is having talks with Mbappe at training ground this morning. It is regarded as step towards coming to agreement which would mean the player could not leave for nothing next summer.

SportingAbimbola (

)