Transfer News: Chelsea line up Vlahovic as next transfer target, West Ham table improved Maguire bid

Chelsea line up Vlahovic as next transfer target

Chelsea are lining up Dusan Vlahovic as their next transfer target. As highlighted by Fabrizio Romano, Juventus and Chelsea will hold further talks regarding the Lukaku-Vlahovic swap in the coming days, using intermediaries to try and reach an agreement.

The Bianconeri want a €40m payment in addition to the swap, helping the bridge the gap between the two strikers’ market values. Mauricio Pochettino also needs to give the green light to the deal.

Juventus are in the early stages of their new direction under sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and they’re willing to let Dusan Vlahovic leave. The Serbian striker has struggled to show his best under Allegri, netting just 14 goals in 42 games last season.

West Ham table improved Maguire bid

West Ham have submitted an improved £30m bid for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, according to Sky Sports. The Hammers saw an initial bid of £20m for the England international rejected last month.

West Ham are also expected to pursue a deal for Scott McTominay. Manchester United are not pushing the players out, but will consider offers that reflect “fair market value”.

Maitland-Niles seals Lyon move

Lyon have completed the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a four-year deal. The 25-year-old England international moves to France on a free transfer after his contract at Arsenal expired at the end of last season.

Maitland-Niles rose through Arsenal’s academy and left the club having won the FA Cup and two Community Shields. He also won the Europa Conference League while on loan at Roma in 2022, as well as the U20 World Cup with England in 2017.

“I am very happy to sign here,” he said. “If I had been told at the age of six that I would one day be at Olympique Lyonnais, I could never have imagined it! I absolutely had to seize this opportunity.

“My favourite position? Midfielder. I hope to impose myself in this position, but I am ready to work anywhere to help the team.”

