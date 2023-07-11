Transfer News: Chelsea learn Moises Caicedo fee, Man Utd Set Maguire’s Price

Chelsea learn Moises Caicedo fee

Brighton are still demanding a fee of £100m for Moises Caicedo. According to i, Chelsea have received a blow having hoped to do a deal worth in the region of £80m for the midfielder. A £60m offer was rebuffed in the spring. However, the path is clear for the Blues given Manchester United’s signing of Mason Mount and Arsenal’s capture of Declan Rice have taken them out of the running.

team travels to the US on Sunday for their preseason tour. The midfielder’s signing will cost a club-record £105 million, with an initial payment of £100 million and $5 million in add-ons. Arsenal’s previous record purchase, Nicolas Pepe from Lille for £72 million in 2019, will be surpassed with this deal.

Man Utd Set Maguire’s Price

In the absence of a financial deal, Harry Maguire’s importance to Manchester United might keep him from leaving the squad this summer.

The Manchester Evening claims that United have reportedly set a starting price for Maguire of £50 million, which is significantly more than any club is likely to offer.

Despite spending a record £80 million to sign with United in 2019, Maguire, 30, was benched after just two games of the previous season. A balance of right- and left-footed center backs is preferred by United manager Erik ten Hag, and Shaw, a left-back, excelled in his 11 starts in the middle of last season.

Fofana Completes Union Berlin Medical.

According to Fabrizio Romano, UDavid Datro Fofana has just completed medical tests as new Union Berlin player on loan from Chelsea. Agreement has been reached and documents now signed for loan until June 2024 with no buy option included.

