Transfer News: Chelsea lead AC Milan in the race to sign Cherki, Besiktas make an offer for Holding

Chelsea lead AC Milan in the race to sign Cherki

Chelsea are leading AC Milan in the race for the signing of Lyon winger Rayan Cherki, with the Blues now in direct club-to-club talks over the transfer, according to CaughtOffside. Cherki has long been on the Blues’ radar, and there were recently initial conversations intermediaries, though they are now negotiating directly with Lyon.

Sources with a close understanding of the deal informed CaughtOffside that Lyon are currently asking for €50million for Cherki, though Chelsea feel a deal could be done for closer to €40m. The talented 19-year-old has a contract until 2025, so Lyon may well be thinking ahead and concerned that they won’t be able to make as much money from his sale in a year’s time if they hang on to him for one more season.

Cherki has impressed hugely in Ligue 1 and Milan have also shown an interest in him, though Chelsea are currently ahead in the running.

Besiktas make an offer for Holding

Turkish club, Besiktas, have submitted an offer for Arsenal’s Rob Holding, according to The Athletic. The club has made an offer of €2.5m, which doesn’t match Arsenal’s valuation and Gunners are expected to reject the bid. The 27 year-old has 1yr left on contract with an option for another year.

Rodrigo leaves Leeds for Al Rayyan

Spanish international Rodrigo has left Leeds United to join Qatari side Al Rayyan. Rodrigo joined Leeds in 2020 from Valencia, scoring 26 goals in 88 appearances. He came through the Real Madrid youth system but moved to Benfica without making an appearance for the first team.

He also had loan spells at Bolton and Valencia, before joining the Spanish club in 2015, going on to make 141 appearances in five seasons.

Swansea preparing for Piroe interest

Swansea are bracing themselves for offers for Dutch striker Joel Piroe. The forward – who scored 19 league goals last season – has been linked with potential moves to Premier League and Championship clubs. The club will look to use the fee of just over £20m paid by Sporting Lisbon for Viktor Gyokeres as a marker for Piroe’s value in this window. The forward has one year remaining on his contract.

