Transfer News: Chelsea keen on Vlahovic, Aspin signs for Chelsea Women

Chelsea keen on Vlahovic

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbia international hasn’t always had it easy since joining the Old Lady from Fiorentina. But talkSPORT says that hasn’t put off the likes of Chelsea, who are keeping tabs on his situation. Vlahovic would be expensive, with Juventus keen on bringing in £70m for the forward. However, the Serie A side are open to selling the former Arsenal target.

Aspin signs for Chelsea Women

Chelsea have announced the signing of defender Brooke Aspin on a four-year deal. The 18-year-old centre-back joins the Women’s Super League champions from Bristol City, to whom she is to return on loan for the 2023-24 season.

On signing for Chelsea, Aspin said on the club’s official website: “It feels amazing, I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a little girl and to be here right now, I can’t really put it into words.”

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said: “Brooke is a player that we have been tracking for the last three years. She has extensive experience for her age and is a young centre-back that we have very high hopes for in the future.”

Aspin has played for England Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 teams and captained the latter in her last appearance.

Inter set to move for Spurs captain Lloris

Inter Milan are set to make a move for Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris amid Andre Onana’s planned switch to Manchester United. Lloris has received two offers from Saudi Arabian clubs but has been in talks with Inter for several weeks. The Champions League runners-up are planning to step up their interest in the former France international, who would replace Onana as their No 1.

