TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea interested in signing Lyon Right back Malo Gusto.

Chelsea are apparently preparing a bid for Lyon right-back Malo Gusto, and it appears that moves for midfielders like Enzo Fernandez or Franck Kessie are still possible before the end of January.

Chelsea have been active this winter, just as they were in the summer, thanks to new owner Todd Boehly, who has made significant changes to the playing squad since he acquired the team last year.

Chelsea still has plans for the end of January, according to the Telegraph, and they are keeping an eye on Lyon star Gusto, who appears to be the target of an offer.

According to the article, resurrecting a deal for Benfica star Fernandez cannot be ruled out, while a loan transfer for Barcelona’s Kessie may also be an option.

Reece James has had a rough season owing to injuries, so Chelsea would be well to replace him with Gusto. Midfielders are also important targets because both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho have contracts that expire at the end of the current campaign.

