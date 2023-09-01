Transfer News: Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel, Man Utd are set to negotiate to sign Amrabat.

Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are in talks to sign Gabriel from Brazilian Club, Corinthians. Chelsea submitted a bid of €20m for the midfielder but Corinthians want more to make the deal happen. Gabriel wants Chelsea and has already agreed personal terms with them. The deal now depends on both clubs to finalize agreement for the move.

Man Utd are set to negotiate to sign Amrabat.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United are set to negotiate to sign Amrabat from Fiorentina. The Morocco midfielder has been open to joining Manchester United since June and has already agreed personal terms with the Reds.

PSG completes the signing of Bradley Barcola.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that PSG have completed the signing of Bradley Barcola from Olympique Lyon. The player penned down a five year deal with PSG until 2028. A fee of €45m plus add-ons of €5m was agreed to make the deal happen.

