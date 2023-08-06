Transfer News: Chelsea in talks to sign Deivid; Real Madrid set to battle Chelsea for Vlahovic

Chelsea in talks to sign Deivid

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are in talks to sign young striker, Deivid from Brazilian side, Santos. Chelsea sent an official bid of €15m fixed fee plus €5m add-ons.

Santos are expected to accept Chelsea proposal very soon. The Brazilian striker has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea as he is keen on the move. After completion of the deal, Deivid will be loaned out to Strasbourg for one full season.

Real Madrid set to battle Chelsea for Vlahovic

Real Madrid are set to battle Chelsea for the signature of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe. Carlo Ancelotti is still in the market for a forward in case Kylian Mbappe doesn’t come to Madrid this summer. The signing of Joselu somewhat softened the blow of losing talisman Karim Benzema, but the higher-ups at the Santiago Bernabeu are prepared to target Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Cadena SER.

Man United identify Branthwaite as replacement for Maguire

Ten Hag could still be in the market for a defender in the final weeks of the window as well. Harry Maguire ’s future remains in limbo as he waits to discover whether he will remain with the club beyond September 1. Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked as a potential target, should Maguire complete his expected exit. Branthwaite, 21, is fresh off the back of a brilliant loan spell with PSV and is highly rated across Europe.

Man United preparing €80m bid for Tchouameni

Manchester United are allegedly preparing an €80m offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Faithful MUFC relayed an update from Spanish outlet Sport in the last 48 hours regarding Tchouameni and a potential move to Old Trafford. It is claimed that Ten Hag has personally asked United officials to sign the midfielder over the coming weeks, with those in Manchester now preparing an offer ‘very similar’ to the one Real Madrid paid one year ago – a guaranteed fee of €80m (£69m).

