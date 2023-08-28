Transfer News: Chelsea in talks to fast-track move for Toney, Arsenal want Ex-Chelsea defender Guehi

Chelsea in talks to fast-track move for Toney

According to journalist Simon Philips, Chelsea are laying the groundwork over a potential move for Ivan Toney in January, with the Blues trying to jump the queue. The 27-year-old is currently serving a ban until January for breaching the FA’s betting regulations but has been linked with a move to several European sides.

Philips has reported that despite reports indicating that Brentford wants around £80m for their star striker, Chelsea are confident that they can get their man when the winter window opens. Not only that, Philips has revealed that the Englishman would be open to signing for the London side although he is willing to wait to see what offers arrive when his ban ends.

Arsenal want Ex-Chelsea defender Guehi

As per transfer insider Dean Jones, Arsenal are strongly considering a late approach to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. The Gunners are in the market to sign a replacement for Jurrien Timer, who suffered an ACL injury, and have reportedly created a four-man shortlist. That includes Victor Nelsson, Eric Garcia, Perr Schuurs and Guehi although the club are yet to make a move for any.

But Jones has reported that the Gunners could table a bid just before the window closes despite the fact that the Eagles are reportedly looking for around £60m. That was the fee that they quoted to Chelsea when the Blues came asking around earlier this summer. Yet, reports have indicated that the North Londoners are still having internal discussions over signing a replacement.

Man Utd weigh up midfield options

Manchester United continue to assess midfield options and are still looking to recruit in that area in the final few days of the window, according to Sky Sports.

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg has emerged as the latest potential option with United being offered the chance to speak to the player.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch have also been looked at. Ten Hag has worked with Hojberg before. He managed Hojberg for Bayern Munich’s second team in 2013/14.

Herdman leaves Canada to take over at Toronto

John Herdman has stepped down from his position as Canada head coach to take charge at Toronto FC. The Englishman was the coach of the men’s team for 58 matches, guiding them to their first World Cup in 36 years and helping the country break into the top 30 nations in the world.

Herdman also coached the women’s team in 101 matches, helping them claim their first-ever Olympic medal, fittingly at London 2012.

“I am grateful for the incredible opportunity to have represented Canada for the past 12 years, for the moments I’ve been able to share with the players, the staff, and the supporters,” Herdman said.

“The goal was always to leave the game in a better place and I’m confident that goal has been achieved for Canada.”

