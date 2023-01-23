Transfer News: Chelsea In Direct Contact To Sign Lyon Defender, AC Milan Keen On Zaniolo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea In Direct Contact To Sign Lyon Defender

Chelsea are in direct contact with Olympic Lyonnais for Malo Gusto. Understand personal terms are already agreed on a long term deal and the player is open to the move.

Lyon have turned down Chelsea opening verbal bid, they want Malo Gusto to stay at least until June. (Source: Foot Mercato)

AC Milan Keen On Zaniolo

There were contacts today between AC Milan and Nicolò Zaniolo’s agent!

The Milan club want to sign him on an initial loan, with an obligation to buy for €25 million if they qualify for the Champions League. (Source: Sky Sport)

Everton Eye Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa is Everton’s no.1 choice to replace Frank Lampard as the club’s manager. (Source: Daily Mail Sport)

Liverpool Interested In Mason Mount

Liverpool want to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea Football Club.

The English midfielder is stalling on a new contract at the club he has been at since he was 6 years old. (Source: FourFourTwo)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Aston Villa have signed Jhon Durán from Chicago Fire for around £15 million. (Source: Aston Villa FC)

OFFICIAL: Memphis Depay has joined Atletico Madrid on a deal until June 2025 for a fee of around €3m-€4m. (Source: Atlético de Madrid)

