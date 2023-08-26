Transfer News: Chelsea in battle to sign Ivan Fresneda; Arsenal trying to sign Eric Garcia

Chelsea in battle to sign Ivan Fresneda

West Ham United, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace are battling it out for the signature of Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda. According to a report from AS, Ivan Fresneda’s representatives are in London today for meetings regarding his future, with Crystal Palace and West Ham United “very interested” in rivalling Chelsea for the defender’s signature before the summer transfer window slams shut.

SOURCE: AS

Arsenal trying to sign Eric Garcia

Arsenal are now reportedly trying to sign Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, who worked with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta at Manchester City. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in signing Eric Garcia from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. The report has claimed that Arsenal are looking a Garcia as a potential short-term replacement for Jurrien Timber. Timber, who joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window, could miss the rest of the season with a long-term injury. Football Transfers is reporting that Arsenal have made “an enquiry” about the £52,000-a-week ( SalarySport ) Spain international centre-back.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Tuchel eyes Chelsea raid

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is hoping to be reunited with Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. According to Gianluca di Marzio, Bayern are attempting to sign Chalobah as a replacement for Benjamin Pavard. The report states the Bundesliga giants are ‘working concretely’ on a move for Chalobah, with Pavard expected to join Inter Milan.

SOURCE: Gianluca di Marzio

