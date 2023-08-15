Transfer News: Chelsea in advanced talks with Saints over Lavia, Maguire move to West Ham collapse

Chelsea in advanced talks with Saints over La

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Southampton over a deal for midfielder Romeo La. One source has told Sky Sports there is a “cautious optimism” a full agreement can be reached in the next 24 hours.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem. Liverpool have an agreement worth in the region of £60m for La, but the player has made it clear he wants to go to Chelsea.

Maguire move to West Ham collapse

The deal to take Harry Maguire from Manchester United to West Ham has stalled, Sky Sports confirmed. West Ham believe they have a full agreement with United on a fee and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

However, it’s thought Maguire’s exit from Old Trafford has not been resolved. West Ham remain interested and are ready to do a deal but will look at other options.

Maguire was an unused substitute for United against Wolves on Monday. Erik ten Hag has always maintained he’s happy for players to stay and fight for their place. The development could have implications for United incomings. They have held talks with Bayern Munich about potentially signing defender Benjamin Pavard. It’s thought any outlays will likely depend on departures.

Bournemouth trigger £20m Adams

Bournemouth have triggered the £20m release clause on Tyler Adams’ Leeds contract, according to Sky Sports. Bournemouth are following on from Chelsea who did the same thing last week.

It seems Chelsea have alerted a number of sides to the clause, with Bournemouth keen to act quickly.

Burnley agree deal to sign Villa’s Ramsey

Burnley have agreed a £14m deal to sign Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey. The agreement also contains potential add-ons on top of the fee and Villa have inserted a buy-back clause, according to Sky Sports. The 20-year-old is now discussing the terms of a contract with Villa should that clause be triggered by the club in future.

Ramsey has already completed a medical with Burnley and will finalise the move once he has agreed with Villa.

Okoflex joins FC Zurich

Republic of Ireland U21 forward Armstrong Okoflex has joined Swiss club FC Zurich on a two-year deal. Okoflex was on loan from West Ham United at Swansea City last season.

