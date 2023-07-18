Transfer News: Chelsea improved bid for Caicedo rejected by Brighton, Man U close in on Hojlund deal

Chelsea improved bid for Caicedo rejected by Brighton

Chelsea have seen improved bid worth £70million ($91.7m) for Moises Caicedo turned down by Brighton & Hove Albion, according The Athletic. The bid — which did not include add-ons — was made in writing on Monday and dismissed, but Chelsea’s pursuit continues. They previously saw a £60m proposal for the midfielder rejected in early June.

Caicedo has flown directly to the U.S. from Ecuador for Brighton’s pre-season tour. The south coast club are prepared for the possibility of losing Caicedo, providing that their asking price is met.

The Athletic reported that Brighton were seeking £100m for Caicedo, especially given he signed a new contract in March. Brighton previously rebuffed approaches from Chelsea and Arsenal in January.

Chelsea are now Caicedo’s main suitor and the 21-year-old remains eager to move to the west London side, having been given assurances over a transfer after the January interest.

Man U close in on Hojlund deal

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are closing in on a deal for the 20-year-old forward, Rasmus Hojlund. There was no mention of any fee, but Fabrizio Romano stated last night that Atalanta want around €70 million to sanction Hojlund’s exit. The Serie A club are also uninterested in any player-plus-cash offers, which United had previously proposed – they want cash only.

Forest want Henderson return

Nottingham Forest have opened discussions with Manchester United over a deal to bring goalkeeper Dean Henderson back to the City Ground this summer, according to The Athletic.

Henderson spent last season on loan at Forest, but after suffering an injury was unseated by fellow loanee Kaylor Navas in the second half of the season.

No Henderson talks between Al-Ettifaq and Liverpool

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is believed to be a target for Al-Ettifaq but no talks are currently taking place about the midfielder between the two clubs. The 33-year-old has two years remaining on his contract with the Anfield club, who view the England international as an integral member of the team.

Therefore, the Reds would not let him go for a fee which they see as being below market value and, considering some of the fees paid by Saudi Arabian clubs for players this summer, are determined not to let him go on the cheap.

A £10m figure being speculated falls below Liverpool’s valuation for Henderson, who is currently with the club on their training camp in Germany.

One player who did not travel with the rest of the squad is Fabinho. The 29-year-old Brazil midfielder’s absence comes after Al-Ittihad tabled a £40m bid for him last Friday and talks are ongoing regarding his future.

chelseaupdatez (

)