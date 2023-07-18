Transfer News: Chelsea Improve Their Bid For Caicedo, Telles Set To Join Ronaldo At Al Nassr

Chelsea Improve Their Bid For Caicedo

Chelsea had made an improved second offer for Moises Caicedo on Monday after £60m rejected by Brighton early June. Latest bid in writing worth £70m fixed; no add-ons. Brighton has turned down the offer again. The 21 year old midfielder wants Chelsea switch.

Telles Set To Join Ronaldo At Al Nassr

Al Nassr are closing in on deal to sign Alex Telles from Man United. There’s verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs and waiting for the documents and to check details. Al Nassr want both Seko Fofana and Telles to join in the next days.

Bamba joins Celta

Bamba joins Celta Vigo on three year deal as free agent. He’s gonna play under Rafa Benitez in Celta Vigo’s project.

Bitshiabu joins Leipzig

RB Leipzig have signed Chadaille Bitshiabu from PSG for a Fee of around €15m on a Five-year deal.

Onana leaves Inter training ground

André Onana has left the Inter training ground a few moments ago where he said his goodbyes. Manchester United expect him to travel to the UK tonight to complete the formalities of his move.

bluesmoke (

)