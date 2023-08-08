Transfer News: Chelsea hoping to complete Deivid signing soon, PSG completes the signing of Ramos.

Chelsea hoping to complete Deivid signing soon.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are hoping to complete the signing of Brazilian striker, Deivid soon. Chelsea already submitted a bid of about €20m to Santos and are still waiting for their response. Chelsea keep pushing to finalize the signing very soon and loan the striker to Strasbourg for development.

PSG completes the signing of Ramos.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that PSG have completed the signing of Ramos from Benfica on a loan deal with a mandatory buy option clause of €80m in 2024. The deal is now confirmed as the player has already completed medical tests.

Torino in talks to resign Vlasic from West Ham.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Torino are in talks to resign Vlasic from West Ham on a permanent deal. A fee of €12m have been agreed and negotiations are progressing.

Arsenal reject Monaco bid for Balogun.

David Ornstein revealed that Arsenal have rejected Monaco bid for their striker, Folarin Balogun. The striker is Monaco top priority and they will continue negotiations for the player.

Sportsmannie (

)