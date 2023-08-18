Transfer News: Chelsea hold talks to sign Brennan Johnson; Romeo Lavia close to joining Chelsea

Chelsea hold talks to sign Brennan Johnson

Talks have already been held between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest over a move for Brennan Johnson, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella. The Welsh striker is valued at £50m by his club but the Blues wantY to knock that down by around £10m amid interest from Brentford and Tottenham. Trevoh Chalobah will reject moving to the City Ground in a swap deal after recent interest from Forest, though.

Chelsea agree £28m deal to sell Lewis Hall to Newcastle

Newcastle have agreed a £28m deal with Chelsea for Lewis Hall according to The Telegraph. The 18-year-old is now set to complete a move to the Magpies where he will bolster Eddie Howe’s ranks ahead of the long-awaited return of Champions League football. Chelsea will also see their FFP records bolstered as they will be registering 100 per cent profit as Hall was an academy player. The move is likely to conclude Newcastle’s summer business.

Romeo La close to joining Chelsea

Southampton star Romeo La is on the brink of joining Chelsea after they missed out on Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise. La completed his medical with the Blues yesterday and is set to put pen to paper. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the final contracts are being sorted out before the deal is announced. The West Londoners are set to pay £58million for the Belgium international.

Chelsea keeping tabs on 19-year-old Spanish international Gavi

Premier League giants Chelsea continue to keep tabs on the Barcelona midfielder Gavi. A report from Spanish publication SPORT claims that the 19-year-old midfielder could be stripped of minutes this season because of the number of options at Xavi Hernandez’s disposal. Barcelona already have players like Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gündogan and Oriol Romeo at their disposal. Gavi is unlikely to play every game and his minutes are likely to be managed. However, the 19-year-old wants to play no matter what and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The report claims that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain could look to take advantage of the situation.

Okilolonglife (

)