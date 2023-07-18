Transfer News: Chelsea have two bidders for Lukaku, Leicester keen on signing Man Utd’s Amad Diallo

Chelsea have two bidders for Lukaku

Chelsea now have two serious bidders for striker Romelu Lukaku. Inter Milan have now moved on to other targets after deciding against pursuing a deal.

Juventus have held talks and are prepared to pay €40m (£34.3m) including add-ons. However, any bid is likely to depend on them selling Dusan Vlahovic.

Lukaku is not expected to go on Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the US. Lukaku’s other option is Al Hilal – though it’s thought his preference, at this stage, is to remain in European football.

Leicester keen on signing Man Utd’s Amad Diallo

Leicester City are interested in securing the service of Manchester United’s young winger, Amad Diallo, as they brace themselves for the potential departure of Harvey Barnes, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle United are the frontrunners to sign Barnes this summer while the Foxes will face competition from Burnley and Sheffield United for Amad.

Forest Green appoint Horseman to end Dingley interim spell

Forest Green have appointed David Horseman as their new head coach, which will bring Hannah Dingley’s historic interim spell to an end later this month.

Following Duncan Ferguson’s exit from Rovers at the start of July, Dingley was installed in a temporary capacity to become the first woman to take charge of a professional English Football League club.

Dingley then took charge of Forest Green in their 1-1 pre-season friendly draw away at Melksham Town, just one day after being appointed. But the League Two club have instead turned to Southampton B team coach Horseman as their next permanent manager – though Dingley will remain in charge for Rovers’ next two friendlies against Coventry and Everton Under-21s.

