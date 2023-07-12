Transfer News: Chelsea Give Inter 5 Days To Complete Lukaku Deal, Liverpool Push For Levi Colwill.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Chelsea Give Inter 5 Days To Complete Lukaku Deal.

Chelsea have given Inter Milan ultimatum to close the deal for Lukaku by Monday 17th July or he will have to show up for training with Chelsea. The Belgian international was set to resume pre season training with Chelsea today but with him preferring a transfer back to Italy, the club pushed back his return date to next week to be able to facilitate his transfer.

But if a deal is not completed quickly enough by Inter Milan who want to sign him, he will be forced to start pre season training at Chelsea.

{Source: Calciomercato}

Liverpool Push For Levi Colwill.

Liverpool are set to rival Brighton in the battle to sign Levi Colwill and are pushing for the Chelsea defender. Chelsea want to keep Colwill, but the England under-21 centre-back is stalling on signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Source ~ talkSPORT

PSG Search For Back Up Goalkeeper.

PSG are looking for a back-up goalkeeper for Gianluigi Donnarumma and are considering a move for Hugo Lloris.

Keylor Navas is back at the club, but he is expected to be sold permanently.

(Source: lequipe)

