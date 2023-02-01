Transfer News: Chelsea Failed With Late Amrabat Bid, Man City To Go After Rafael Leão Next Summer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea failed with late Amrabat Bid

Fiorentina knocked back late efforts from Chelsea to sign Sofyan Amrabat, according to El Chiringuito ( Sport Witness).

The Blues were among a number of clubs linked with the midfielder, who starred for Morocco at the World Cup.

However, the Italian side were unprepared to let Amrabat leave in January.

City to go after Rafael Leão this summer

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester City will push for the signing of highly-rated AC Milan winger Rafael Leão in the next transfer window as manager Pep Guardiola seeks to revamp his squad.

Leão has been a sensation since he signed for AC Milan and is seen as the explosive winger Manchester City need in their squad. With his contract expiring in June 2024, the Cityzens are looking to sign him for a bargain.

Manchester City rejected Barcelona’s Silva offer

As per Diario AS ( Fichajes), Barcelona tried to sign midfielder Bernardo Silva on a loan with an option to buy, which was promptly rejected by Manchester City.

Due to FFP restrictions Barcelona can’t outright pay for a new player right now and were therefore looking to sign Silva on loan.

Luka Modrić and Karim Benzema attracting interest from Saudi Arabia

As a part of their vision to win the bid for hosting the 2030 World Cup along with Greece and Egypt, Saudi Arabia is looking to attract some of the top talents in football.

As per El Mundo, Real Madrid legends Luka Modrić and Karim Benzema are two such players. Reportedly the Saudi Arabian government themselves is involved in bringing them to the region.

Both veterans are being offered €30m per season for two years. However, the report states that Real Madrid are calm despite the interest and the fact both players’ contracts expire at the end of the campaign.

Firmino agent optimistic about contract renewal

Speaking to Sky Germany, Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino’s agent Roger Wittmann stated that the club and his client have held positive talks with regard to his renewal.

Firmino’s contract expires at the end of the campaign and there are reportedly many clubs interested in signing him. However, as per Wittmann the forward’s future will be clear this month.

