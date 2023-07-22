Transfer News: Chelsea exploring possibility of signing Mbappe, Man Utd want Kolo Muani

Chelsea exploring possibility of signing Mbappe

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe, reports in RMC report claim. The Blues will supposedly rival Al-Hilal and Real Madrid for the Frenchman’s signature. At least one other Premier League club wants to sign Mbappe.

Mbappe is engaged in a stand-off with PSG over his future. The 24-year-old supposedly wants to run down his contract and leave on a free next summer. But PSG want to recoup at least some of the £140m they paid for the former Monaco man in 2017.

Man Utd want Kolo Muani

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to Football Insider. The Bundesliga side are reportedly asking for a fee of £80 million for the French forward and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to match their demand.

Hearts sign Australian midfielder Nieuwenhof

Hearts have announced the signing of Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof – subject to a successful medical, UK visa and work permit approval, and international clearance.

The 22-year-old Australia U23 joins the Jambos from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy said: “I’m really looking forward to getting Calem in and working with him. He’s earned rave reviews in the A-League and we think that he can come to Hearts and continue that form and make a real impact. Calem has the potential to both improve the team and himself, so it’s an exciting signing.”

