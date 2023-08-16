Transfer News: Chelsea Expected To Complete Olise Signing, Ryan Prefers To Join Utd Over Liverpool

Chelsea expected to complete Olise signing

Chelsea are expected to complete the signing of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, football.london understands. The Blues, as first reported by Fabrice Hawkins in France, have activated the 21-year-old’s £35million release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park. Chelsea have been in dialogue with Olise and his entourage over the past week and have verbally agreed on personal terms for the forward. Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields has played a big role in the potential signing of Olise, sources have told football.london. Shields has also been prominent in negotiations to bring Romeo La from Southampton to Chelsea in recent days. Olise, however, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered while on France Under-21 duty in June and he’s not expected to be back in action until late September or even October.

Ryan Gravenberch prefers to join Man Utd over Liverpool

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch would prefer to join Manchester United over Liverpool if he were to leave the German champions, Foot Mercato report. The Dutchman joined the Bundesliga holders from Ajax in the summer of 2022. He managed just 937 minutes across all competitions during his debut season at the club. The 21-year-old was an unused substitute for the German Super Cup last weekend, and Foot Mercato claim that United and Liverpool have ‘reactivated their track’. No offer has been made, but the young midfielder ‘prefers to join’ United in case of a departure.

Man United on the verge of signing Ferreira

Manchester United Women are on the verge of signing Barcelona forward Geyse Ferreira, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo. The Red Devils suffered a huge blow earlier in the summer with Alessia Russo joining Arsenal on a free transfer following the expiry of her contract. The club are now close to landing Ferreira as her replacement. The Brazilian was spotted at Old Trafford earlier this week and she is now ‘one step away’ from a transfer.

