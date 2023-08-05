Transfer News: Chelsea expected to bid again for Caicedo, Man Utd still interested in Amrabat

Chelsea expected to bid again for Caicedo

Chelsea are still deciding the next step in their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo but are expected to go back in with an improved offer, according to reports in Sky Sports. It’s understood Brighton believe the player will stay at the club this summer.

However, Chelsea believe Caicedo wants to join. Their latest bid worth £80m was rejected, with Brighton’s valuation closer to £100m.

Chelsea also still hold a strong interest in Southampton’s Romeo La but there has been no formal bid yet.

Man Utd still interested in Amrabat

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat remains a player of interest for Manchester United, according to Sky Sports. The bulk of United’s incoming transfer business has been done but if there are departures, the club are thought to be ready to bring in replacements.

United aware of Amrabat’sdesire to join and Fiorentina are understood to be open to a sale given Amrabat has entered the final two years of his contract.

Bayern submit final offer for Kane

Bayern Munich have submitted their final offer for Harry Kane. The Bundesliga side want a quick decision from Tottenham otherwise they will move on and look at other targets.

Bayern believe they have improved on the £20m gap in valuation between the two clubs and feel this offer is fair.

Sky Sports Germany are reporting the bid is more than £86.3m (€100m). If Spurs accept the bid, the transfer could happen quickly.

Kane could potentially earn in the region of £11m net annually over the course of a five-year contract. That will be broken down into basic salary, number of games played and bonuses.

Tottenham’s record scorer also hasn’t ruled out returning to the Premier League in future.

Ashby joins Swansea on loan from Newcastle

Harrison Ashby has joined Swansea on a season-long loan from Newcastle. Ashby moved to Newcastle from West Ham on Deadline Day in January but has struggled for game time.

Ashby is set to be replaced in the Newcastle squad by Tino Livramento after a fee of £32m plus £5m in add-ons was agreed with Southampton yesterday.

