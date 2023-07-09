Transfer News: Chelsea enter race to sign Man Utd target Hojlund, Chelsea duo set to leave for Saudi

Chelsea enter race to sign Man Utd target Hojlund

Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in signing Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund this summer, according to Fichajes. The Red Devils are currently the favourites to land the Danish striker who scored nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season.

Chelsea duo set to leave for Saudi Arabi

Chelsea stars Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are set to leave the club and head to Saudi Arabia in the summer, according to the Telegraph.

While Ziyech’s move to Al-Nassr initially encountered problems, the report claims that the issues have now been sorted and Moroccan could soon join Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. Aubameyang, on the other hand, reportedly as an offer from Steven Gerrard managed Al Ettifaq.

Karius and Dummett extend Newcastle deals

Newcastle duo Paul Dummett and Loris Karius have extended their contracts with the club until the summer of 2024. Dummett, 31, only played one match for Newcastle last season, in the EFL Cup second round tie against Tranmere 11 months ago. Karius also made one appearance for the Magpies last term, in the EFL Cup final loss to Manchester United due to Nick Pope’s suspension and Mark Dubravka’s ineligibility through being cup tied.

Stack heads for Israel

Colchester have announced goalkeeper coach Graham Stack has left the club. The 41-year-old former Arsenal trainee has accepted a role at Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Tel Aviv, who are managed by ex-Premier League striker Robbie Keane.

Virginia signs new Everton contract

Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia has signed a new two-year deal with the club The Portuguse shot stopper will remain at Goodison Park until the end of June 2025.

Virginia has made three appearances for Everton since joining from Arsenal in 2018 and was on loan at Eredivisie club SR Cambuur Leeuwarden last season.

