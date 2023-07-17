Transfer News: Chelsea Enter Race For Maguire, Osimhen Offered New Contract

Osimhen Offered New Contract

Napoli offered new long term deal to Victor Osimhen and are waiting for his final decision.

Victor Osimhen agent Roberto Calenda also said, “Reports of my plan to explore all the options now and then not signing new contract at Napoli are completely fake”.

Chelsea Enter Race For Maguire

Chelsea are considering entering the race for Harry Maguire with West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle all keen on the England defender. The England defender was stripped off the captain armband yesterday at Manchester United and could be joining rivals, Chelsea.

Son confirms Tottenham stay

Son has confirmed he’s not moving to Saudi Arabia this summer: while speaking in an interview, he said, “If I wanted to be there I wouldn’t be here now!”.

“Last season I suffered. Last season was not the Sonny I know”.

“I want to show people the Sonny they know this season at Spurs”

AC Milan want Yunus Musah

AC Milan are now planning to advance in talks with Valencia for Yunus Musah and new round of negotiations soon. USMNT midfielder has agreed personal terms with Milan weeks ago S as he wants the move.

Up to the clubs but Milan want Musah after Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek.

Karim Rekik set for Al Ettifaq move

Sevilla defender Karim Rekik is on the verge of joining Saudi side Al Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard. Agreement almost done between the two clubs, waiting for formal steps and some final details to be agreed on the personal terms.

