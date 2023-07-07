Transfer News: Chelsea Enter Into Negotiations With Dybala Representative, PSG Wants Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea has initiated negotiations with the representatives of Roma’s striker, Paulo Dybala

According to Pedro Almeida, The Express, Representatives of Roma’s striker, Paulo Dybala, have entered into negotiations with Chelsea, who are interested in acquiring his services. Dybala’s release clause, set at a mere €12m for non-Italian clubs, makes him an attractive target for the London-based.

PSG wants Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé in the event of Mbappé’s departure

As reported by Footmercato, In the event of Kylian Mbappé’s departure, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has expressed their desire to bring in Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona. Reports suggest that Dembélé has a release clause of €50m, which PSG is reportedly willing to activate. The newly appointed coach, Luis Enrique, has shown interest in Dembélé as well.

Inter Miami has prioritized their efforts to secure Eden Hazard as their newest high-profile signing

According to Relevo, Inter Miami is making Eden Hazard their top priority for their upcoming high-profile signing. Hazard, who recently terminated his contract with Real Madrid this summer, is now a free agent. Inter Miami is eager to secure his services.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United made an initial bid of €35m for Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund.

Manchester United initially made a bid of €35m for Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund, according to previous reports. However, the offer was rejected by the Italian club. Recent updates reveal that Manchester United is preparing a new, more substantial bid that could potentially reach €60m.

Newcastle has suddenly emerged as the front-runners in the pursuit of Harvey Barnes’ signature.

As reported by The Guardian, Newcastle has emerged as the leading contender in the pursuit of Harvey Barnes’ signature. However, acquiring the Englishman is expected to come at a high cost, with a price tag close to €60m. Leicester City faces the challenge of securing such a substantial amount, particularly considering their relegation situation.

