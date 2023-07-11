Transfer News: Chelsea enquire about €80m Vlahovic, Caicedo to be part of Brighton pre-season

Chelsea enquire about €80m Vlahovic

Chelsea have reached out to Juventus to ask about the availability of Dusan Vlahovic, Alfredo Pedulla reports. The Serie A side are demanding around €80 million for the striker but the Blues have not yet made an official offer.

Caicedo to be part of Brighton pre-season

Moises Caicedo is expected to be part of the Brighton squad that flies to the United States for the club’s pre-season tour. Chelsea remain in talks with Brighton over signing the midfielder.

One source has told Sky Sports that Brighton value Caicedo in the same bracket as Declan Rice and will look to get in the region of £100m for him.

Chelsea face Brighton in the USA Summer Series on Saturday July 22 in Philadelphia.

Cole joins Exeter after trial period

Exeter have announced the signing of Reece Cole on a one-year contract following a successful trial. Cole, 25, started out at Brentford, but went out on loan five times, before short spells at QPR and Dunfermline Athletic.

Last year, he dropped into non-League and played for Chertsey Town and Hayes & Yeading, but he has now been presented with another chance in the EFL.

Grecians boss Gary Caldwell said: “Reece is someone I’ve known for a long time and I’m sure he’s spoken that his career hasn’t gone the way in which he wanted it to.

“We have brought him in to train with us and all of us have been impressed with both on and off the pitch. He’s someone who has had tough times and fell out of love with the game, but he’s come here hungry and fit and he thoroughly deserves the contract.”

Clayton drops into non-League to sign for Rochdale

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton has dropped into non-League for the first time in his career to sign for Rochdale. Jimmy McNulty’s side dropped into the National League after finishing bottom of League Two last term.

Clayton, 34 – who ended last season at Bradford – has signed a one-year deal at Spotland.

McNulty said: “There have been many conversations between myself and Adam over the summer and I’m delighted that he wants to come here and play for Rochdale Football Club.

“The impact of a signing like Adam on our dressing room could be huge. It raises standards, and culturally will be great for the whole group, including myself. I believe it makes the players sit up and take notice, and it sharpens their own minds about what we’re trying to achieve this season.”

SportingAbimbola (

)