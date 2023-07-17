Transfer News: Chelsea encouraged in Caicedo chase, Rashford agrees five-year Man Utd deal

Chelsea encouraged in Caicedo chase

Chelsea remain in talks with Brighton over midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to Sky Sports. The Blues are getting encouragement the player wants to join and personal terms are not expected to be an issue. However, a gap in valuation still exists between the two clubs at this stage.

Rashford agrees five-year Man Utd deal

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Marcus Rashford over a new five-year contract. A deal until 2028 is in the final stages of negotiation and set to be signed by the England international, who rejected more lucrative offers from England and abroad to stay at Manchester United.

Postecoglou: Kane still committed, we’ll see what transpires

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed a bit more about his first meeting with striker Harry Kane since taking over amid increasing speculation over his future.

He said: “I had a good chat with Harry. As I have said before, nothing earth-shattering or defining, I guess that is what people are seeking. Just a good chat.

“A lot of people will know Harry better than me but he is not going to fazed by anything. He is here and while he is here he is totally committed to what we are doing. That is the way I see things.

It is not something I ask them as they come in the door, ‘Have you got a ticket or not?’ It is about working hard as a group. Some will be along for the whole journey. Others won’t. A lot of that gets decided along the way.

“It is not something that I am sitting down and demanding from people right at the outset. We have got a month or so before the season starts – a bit less actually. The transfer window is still open for a while. We will see how it all transpires.”

