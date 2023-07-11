Transfer News: Chelsea don’t regard Lukaku talks as serious, Pulisic to have Milan medical this week
As reported on Monday by Sky Sports, there appears to be a significant difference in the value Chelsea and Inter Milan are attaching to Romelu Lukaku. To remind you of what we reported: ‘Inter Milan are hopeful of putting together an offer worth £35m forRomelu Lukaku but it is likely to fall short of Chelsea’s valuation.’
The Times goes even further, saying not only are Chelsea are ‘demanding a fee of £40m’ but they also ‘do not regard the present negotiations with Inter as serious.’
It’s worth keeping in mind, too, that Chelsea paid Inter almost £100m for Lukaku a little over two years ago.
Pulisic to have Milan medical this week
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is expected to have his AC Milan medical this week after the clubs agreed a deal worth €22m. Personal terms have been agreed in principle and, all being well, a formal announcement is expected in the next week.
Pompey reveal 10th signing of the summer
Portsmouth have made Regan Poole their 10th new signing of the summer. The 25-year-old left Lincoln after two-and-a-half seasons earlier this summer and has signed a two-year deal at Fratton Park.
Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “Regan brings a lot of league experience, having played at a consistently high level for Lincoln over the past few years. That included taking them all the way to the play-off final and he has also worn the captain’s armband. He’s a versatile defender and is very good on the ball, while being aggressive off it, and has excellent qualities.
“In terms of the all-round package of playing and leadership, we’re getting someone who’s very exciting.”
