Transfer News: Chelsea don’t regard Lukaku talks as serious, Pulisic to have Milan medical this week

Chelsea don’t regard Lukaku talks as serious

As reported on Monday by Sky Sports, there appears to be a significant difference in the value Chelsea and Inter Milan are attaching to Romelu Lukaku. To remind you of what we reported: ‘Inter Milan are hopeful of putting together an offer worth £35m forRomelu Lukaku but it is likely to fall short of Chelsea’s valuation.’

The Times goes even further, saying not only are Chelsea are ‘demanding a fee of £40m’ but they also ‘do not regard the present negotiations with Inter as serious.’

It’s worth keeping in mind, too, that Chelsea paid Inter almost £100m for Lukaku a little over two years ago.

Pulisic to have Milan medical this week

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is expected to have his AC Milan medical this week after the clubs agreed a deal worth €22m. Personal terms have been agreed in principle and, all being well, a formal announcement is expected in the next week.

Pompey reveal 10th signing of the summer

Portsmouth have made Regan Poole their 10th new signing of the summer. The 25-year-old left Lincoln after two-and-a-half seasons earlier this summer and has signed a two-year deal at Fratton Park.

Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “Regan brings a lot of league experience, having played at a consistently high level for Lincoln over the past few years. That included taking them all the way to the play-off final and he has also worn the captain’s armband. He’s a versatile defender and is very good on the ball, while being aggressive off it, and has excellent qualities.

“In terms of the all-round package of playing and leadership, we’re getting someone who’s very exciting.”

