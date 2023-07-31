Transfer News: Chelsea discussing Sanchez options, Man Utd finalising £72m Hojlund deal

Chelsea discussing Sanchez options

Chelsea are in the market for a goalkeeper and are interested in Brighton stopper Robert Sanchez, according to Sky Sports. The Source claims an approach has been made and both a loan and a permanent deal are under discussion.

Chelsea are looking for a goalkeeper to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Sanchez, 25, made 23 appearances in the Premier League last season as Brighton finished sixth to qualify for Europe for the first time.

Man Utd finalising £72m Hojlund deal

Manchester United are finalising a deal to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, Sky Sports confirms. United hope to have Hojlund’s medical completed this week and for a five-year deal – with the option of a further year – to be formalised in time for him to play some part in one of the team’s remaining pre-season fixtures.

Manchester United have two games this weekend, against Lens on Saturday and Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. The deal for Hojlund is worth an initial £64m plus £8m in performance related add-ons.

West Ham set to walk away from Ward-Prowse pursuit

West Ham are ready to walk away from a deal for James Ward-Prowse after having a second bid turned down for the Southampton midfielder, according to The Guardian.

David Moyes wants to sign two midfielders after the £105m sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal and the manager has made Ward-Prowse a key target. However, Southampton want about £40m for Ward-Prowse and West Ham believe he is not worth more than £25m.

West Ham are yet to make any signings and there is tension between Moyes and the club’s technical director, Tim Steidten. Moyes wants players with Premier League experience and has been reluctant to accept Steidten’s targets. Insiders have described the situation at the club as a mess.

