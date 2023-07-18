Transfer News: Chelsea demand €6m for Aubameyang; Arsenal still want to sign Romeo Lavia

Chelsea demand €6m for Aubameyang

Chelsea are demanding just €6 million (£5m/$6.7m) for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Marseille close to signing the Blues flop. Chelsea have communicated to Aubameyang’s suitors Marseille that they are unwilling to let him depart on a free transfer this summer. Both the club and the player are keen on parting ways, with the 34-year-old already being offered to Saudi Arabia. According to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached on a three-year contract between the striker and Marseille. However, Chelsea are seeking a fee of €6 million (£5m/$6.7m) from the Ligue 1 side.

Arsenal still keen on Romeo Lavia

Arsenal continue to hold an interest in Romeo La. According to the Mirror, Liverpool are still leading the chase for the Southampton midfielder with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho likely leaving. But the Gunners have been in contact over a move for the 19-year-old, who is valued at £50million, all summer despite spending big on Declan Rice. La is expected to leave St Mary’s this summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Morgan Whittaker: Swansea striker makes permanent £1m-plus Plymouth Argyle move

Swansea City striker Morgan Whittaker has joined Plymouth Argyle in a deal worth around £1m plus add-ons. The move is a record transfer for Plymouth who are in the Championship for the first time in 13 years. Whittaker, 22, had a successful loan spell at the Pilgrims in the first half of last season before they went on to win promotion. The ex-England youth cap has now made a permanent move after Swansea opted to cash in on Argyle’s interest.

