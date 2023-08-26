Transfer News: Chelsea demand £10m loan fee for Lukaku; Alexis Sanchez returns to Inter

Chelsea demand £10m loan fee for Lukaku

According to the Telegraph ( the Daily Mail), Chelsea will demand a loan fee between £8m and £10m from Roma to loan Lukaku. The report also claims that Chelsea will not pay a percentage of his wage, which means the Belgian will most likely have to take a pay cut to seal the deal. Mourinho is desperate to add another quality striker to his squad before the transfer window closes. That is because Tammy Abraham is ruled out for at least six months with a serious knee injury.

Alexis Sanchez returns to Inter

Former Arsenal star and Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez has reportedly returned to another of his former clubs. Sanchez, who tore up the Premier League for the Gunners but failed to rediscover that form at Old Trafford after a January 2018 swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan, has been a free agent since leaving Marseille at the end of last season. The 34-year-old scored 18 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, but they couldn’t find an agreement to extend his one-year contract. It hasn’t taken too long for him to be snapped up, though – with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming he’s signed a short-term deal with Inter Milan, who he only left last year.

Bayern plot Chalobah raid

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is hoping to be reunited with Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. According to Gianluca di Marzio, Bayern are attempting to sign Chalobah as a replacement for Benjamin Pavard. The report states the Bundesliga giants are ‘working concretely’ on a move for Chalobah, with Pavard expected to join Inter Milan.

