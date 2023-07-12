SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea Declines Signing Willian, Parker Set To Join Man City

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 367 1 minute read

Chelsea Declines Signing Willian

According to Di Marzio, Chelsea turned down the chance to sign Brazilian star player Willian this summer.

After failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with Fulham, who are anxious to keep his services, the Brazilian is currently a free agent.

Although Willian was quickly offered to Chelsea after being released, Mauricio Pochettino’s team ‘were not interested’ in reuniting with the forward despite reports to the contrary.

(Source: Di Marzio)

Parker Set To Join Man City

According to Fabrizio Romano, Harrison Parker is set to leave Man United and join their league rivals Man City.

Despite Man United offering Parker their highest youth contract, the defender is moving ahead with the move to City as he is closing in on a long-term deal.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Dunk Signs New Contract

According to report, Lewis Dunk has signed a new contract at Brighton. The player signed a new deal that would keep him at the club until June 2026.

ThousandWords (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 367 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea Are Open to Selling Trevoh Chalobah This Summer Should The Right Offer Emerge

1 min ago

OFFICIAL: Barca confirm the signing of Brazilian striker for an undisclosed fee (Photos)

13 mins ago

Top 5 Longest Unbeaten Premier League Runs

24 mins ago

Transfer News: Dybala Could Join Chelsea This Summer; Sarri And Lazio Targets Chelsea’s Hudson Odoi

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button