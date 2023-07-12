Transfer News: Chelsea Declines Signing Willian, Parker Set To Join Man City

Chelsea Declines Signing Willian

According to Di Marzio, Chelsea turned down the chance to sign Brazilian star player Willian this summer.

After failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with Fulham, who are anxious to keep his services, the Brazilian is currently a free agent.

Although Willian was quickly offered to Chelsea after being released, Mauricio Pochettino’s team ‘were not interested’ in reuniting with the forward despite reports to the contrary.

(Source: Di Marzio)

Parker Set To Join Man City

According to Fabrizio Romano, Harrison Parker is set to leave Man United and join their league rivals Man City.

Despite Man United offering Parker their highest youth contract, the defender is moving ahead with the move to City as he is closing in on a long-term deal.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Dunk Signs New Contract

According to report, Lewis Dunk has signed a new contract at Brighton. The player signed a new deal that would keep him at the club until June 2026.

ThousandWords (

)