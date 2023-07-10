Transfer News: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Ryan Cherki, Man United Not Desperate To Sell Maguire.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Chelsea Continues To Monitor Ryan Cherki.

Chelsea will continue following Lyon sensation Rayan Cherki. The 19 year old is one of the best talents in the world and for Chelsea, a move for him could be possible in the future. But at the moment, Chelsea have not made a direct contact yet with Lyon.

Man United Not Desperate To Sell Maguire.

Despite Harry Maguire’s low standing in the squad, they are not actively looking to sell him, as it would mean having to find an upgrade to replace him. For now, there’s no concrete interest in the defender, from the Premier League or any league.

Chelsea Want To Sign Wahi.

Chelsea want to sign Elye Wahi from Montpellier and are set to make a first offer this week. The French club hopes for €30M.

