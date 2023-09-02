Transfer News; Chelsea Confirms The Departure Of Burstow. Arsenal Make Contact Over Deal Gor Cancelo

Chelsea confirms the departure of Burstow

According to Skysport, Chelsea confirmed the departure of their striker, Burstow to Championship side, Sunderland. The striker will return to Chelsea after his loan spell as no buy option clause was included in the deal.

Arsenal make contact over deal for Cancelo

Arsenal have contacted the representatives of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo as they look to complete a surprise deadline day deal, according to reports. The Gunners had expressed interest in Cancelo earlier in the window, but there has been little progress up to this stage. It had been anticipated that the Portugal international would join Barcelona, and reports claimed he was willing to take a pay cut in order to move to Camp Nou. That deal, however, is yet to go through, with Cancelo remaining a City player for now. According to journalist Hrach Khachatryan, the Gunners have contacted Cancelo’s representatives as they look to strike a deadline day deal. Khachatryan claims that Arsenal want to complete a loan move for the 29-year-old, who is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

SOURCE: Hrach Khachatryan

PSV to finalise Hirving Lozano deal

PSV Eindhoven are set to sign Hirving Lozano from Napoli, per The Athletic.

LA Galaxy were interested in signing the Mexico international, who has a year left on his contract, but he has instead chosen to move to the Netherlands.

Celtic sign Bernardo

According to GOAL, Celtic have signed Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo on a season-long loan.

The Scottish champions have the option to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis.

Liverpool agree £34m fee for Man United target Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool have agreed a £34m fee with Bayern Munich for Ryan Gravenberch. The Athletic says Gravenberch will fly to Merseyside on Thursday evening before undergoing a medical on Friday. Gravenberch will sign a long-term contract at Anfield. He will become the fourth signing for Jurgen Klopp this summer, all of which have been midfielders.

