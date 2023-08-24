Transfer News: Chelsea completes signing of Deivid, Manchester City completes the signing of Doku.

Chelsea completes signing of Deivid.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed the signing of Deivid from Santos for a fixed fee of €16m plus add-ons of €4m. The young striker penned down a 7 year contract with the Blues until June 2030. An option for one more season until June 2031 has been inserted in the clause. Mauricio Pochettino will decide soon whether to loan the 2005 born striker to Strasbourg or keep him in the team.

Manchester City completes the signing of Doku.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City have completed the signing of Doku from French Club, Rennes for a total package of €60m. The Belgian winger will replace Riyad Mahrez who joined Saudi Arabian side, Al Ahli.

Alexis Sanchez rejoins Inter Milan.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Alexis Sanchez have rejoined Italian Club, Inter Milan on a short term contract. The player was signed for free after his contract with Olympique Marseille expired.

