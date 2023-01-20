SPORT

Transfer news: Chelsea completes Madueke’s signing; Arsenal eye Camavinga

Chelsea completes Madueke’s signing

Official and exclusive news confirmed: Chelsea has announced the signing of Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.all documents have been submitted, Chelsea paid a £35m fee plus £2m add-ons included. contract valid until June 2031.

Chelsea is the best club in London, of course. I’m really pleased to join one of the best clubs in the world. To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me”, Madueke says.

photo credit: Twitter

Arsenal eye Camavinga

Arsenal do not look likely to halt their impressive January transfer business with a move for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga.According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners are interested in signing the Frenchman on a loan deal until the end of the season with the club’s owners willing to back Arteta as they aim to seal the Premier League title.

The Gunners have also reportedly prioritised a move for Declan Rice in the summer.

photo credit: Instagram

David Amoo joins Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra have made their fifth January window signing by bringing in Stevenage’s former Liverpool and Port Vale striker David Amoo. The much-travelled 31-year-old has signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Crewe, 17th in League Two, are at home to Stockport County on Saturday. Amoo and fellow new signings James Beadle and Ryan Finnigan will all be in contention to make their Alex debut for Lee Bell’s side.

photo credit: Instagram

