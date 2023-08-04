Transfer News: Chelsea Complete Yet Another Signing, Arsenal Table £20m For Raya

Arsenal Table £20m For Raya

Arsenal have submitted an opening bid for David Raya to Brentford tonight. The proposal is worth £20m fixed fee plus £3m add-ons.

Raya told Brentford that he wants the move as personal terms are already agreed.

Chelsea Complete Yet Another Signing

Chelsea has signed Axel Disasi on a six-year contract from Monaco on a fee of £38.6m.

Disasi has made 130 appearances in Ligue 1, been capped four times by France, and was part of his country’s squad for last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Al Ahli agree deal with Barca for Kessié

According to Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement have been reached with Barcelona for fee around €15m for Kessié . Al Ahli and Barça remain in contact to check the documents then sign the deal in the next hours. Kessié will put paper on three year deal, valid until June 2026.

Dembélé to undergo medical at PSG

According to Fabrizio Romano, Medical tests will happen today for Ousmane Dembélé as new PSG player. He’s already in Paris since Thursday and set to sign five year deal. PSG are still working on final details of Gonçalo Ramos deal, expected to be done today.

bluesmoke (

)