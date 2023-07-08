Transfer News: Chelsea complete The Sign Of Samuels-Smith, AC Milan Want Chelsea’s Target Chukwueze

Chelsea complete £4m deal for Ishe Samuels-Smith

Chelsea have signed 17-year-old Everton full-back Ishe Samuels-Smith for £4m. Samuels-Smith is expected to join a refreshed Under-21s team that will feature Norwich midfielder Alex Matos and Benfica winger Diego Moreira next season. Chelsea have also signed 18-year-old Santos winger Angelo Gabriel but will loan him straight out to their new partner club Strasbourg.

AC Milan Want Chelsea’s Target Samuel Chukwueze

Matteo Moretto reports that AC Milan are interested in Chelsea target Samuel Chukwueze. The Rossoneri are willing to dish out an offer of €25 million plus bonuses. The Yellow Submarine are expecting a figure in the ballpark of €35 million.

Azpilicueta in tears as Chelsea exit confirmed

Cesar Azpilicueta has said his farewells to Chelsea in a tearful video posted on the club’s social media.

The Spaniard will bring the curtain down on 11 years at Stamford Bridge having arrived as a relatively unknown name from Marseille for just £7m. Azpilicueta has gone on to claim every honour possible whilst in west London – the only player in the club’s history to do so.

Azpiliceuta, who began tearing up immediately in the video, said: “It is difficult to express with words what I feel. It has been incredible and just thank you, to everyone. This is my home and I hope to see everybody back here one day.”

Newcastle linked with Serie A icon

Newcastle are reportedly considering a move for Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci this summer, as per Calciomercato.

Bonucci has just one year left on his deal in Turin and Juventus are thought to be keen on cashing in on the defender now.

Bonucci is keen on remaining in Europe and has already ruled ouot moves to the MLS or Saudi Arabia.

Man Utd sign Evans on permanent transfer

Man Utd Women have signed Gemma Evans on a permanent transfer.

Former Bristol City and Reading defender Evans said: “It’s a massive honour to sign here.

“It’s something I’ve dreamt about. The ambition of the club is what brought me here. Seeing how well the girls did last year was amazing.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling to be here now. The progression of the club is something I want to be onboard with and help build on the amazing foundations already here.”

