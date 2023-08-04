Transfer News: Chelsea complete official deal, Josko Gvardiol set to undergo Man City medicals.

Chelsea completes official deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed an official deal with Monaco for the signing of their defender Axel Disasi. The French Center back signed a long term deal with the Blues until June 2029. The talented defender will replace Fofana who is was injured during the pre-season.

Josko Gvardiol set to undergo Man City medicals.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Josko Gvardiol is set to undergo Man City medical tests. The defender is currently in Manchester and his move would soon be completed. Manchester City have signed all documents with RB Leipzig. The Croatian Center back was signed for a fee €90m without add-ons.

Robert Sanchez completes Chelsea medical tests.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Robert Sanchez have completed Chelsea medical tests. The Spanish goalkeeper is close to finalizing his move to Chelsea from Brighton. A fee of about €20m plus €5m on add-ons was paid to Brighton for the deal.

