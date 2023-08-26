Transfer News: Chelsea complete £14m Petrovic signing, Man Utd’s Henderson set to sign for Palace

Chelsea complete £14m Petrovic signing

Chelsea have completed a £14m deal to sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution. The stopper has signed a seven-year deal with an option to extend for a further season.

Petrovic is Chelsea’s second major goalkeeper signing this summer, after Robert Sanchez joined from Brighton in a £25m deal following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan move to Real Madrid and Edouard Mendy’s transfer to Al Ahli.

Man Utd’s Henderson set to sign for Palace

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is travelling to London to complete his move to Crystal Palace, according to Sky Sports. Henderson has been given permission to have a medical after the clubs agreed to a permanent deal. Henderson’s medical is pencilled in for Sunday.

Palace Sporting Director Dougie Freedman was at Old Trafford this afternoon. Henderson was an unused substitute in United’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Once Henderson’s move is done, United are ready to complete a deal for Altay Biyindir from Fenerbahce. That deal is worth €5m. Ideally, United want to do both deals at the same time so they don’t leave themselves short.

Leverkusen agree £18m deal with Southampton for Tella

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a deal with Southampton for winger Nathan Tella, according to Sky Sports in Germany.

Tella is expected to arrive in Germany this weekend for a medical ahead of a move to the Bundesliga club for an initial fee of around £18m (€20m). The 24-year-old would replace Moussa Diaby in the Leverkusen squad after his move to Aston Villa earlier this summer.

Tella has been with Southampton since 2017 but spent last season on loan at Burnley and starred as they secured a return to the Premier League. He has featured in all three of Southampton’s Sky Bet Championship games this season and scored in the 2-1 win over Plymouth last weekend.

