Transfer News: Chelsea close to signing Samuels-Smith, Arsenal to announce new deal for Nelson

Chelsea close to signing Samuels-Smith

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Ishe Samuels-Smith from Everton for a fee close to £4m, according to The Athletic. The 17-year-old defender has agreed a three-year deal with the London club.

The highly-rated teenager featured prominently for Everton’s youth sides this season and was named on the first team bench for the 4-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth on November 22 as well as the 3-1 defeat to Fulham.

Samuels-Smith, who was born in Manchester, first began to represent Everton as a nine-year-old and featured for the under-18 and under-21 sides this campaign. He has also represented England at Under-15, Under-16, and Under-17 level, and was the only Englishman named in the UEFA team of the tournament at the UEFA under-17 European Championships earlier this summer.

Arsenal to announce new deal for Nelson

Arsenal are set to announce a new long-term deal with Reiss Nelson, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old winger has reportedly rejected advances from clubs from Italy, France and England to sign a four-year contract with the Gunners.

PSG president says Mbappe cannot leave for free

The high-stakes game between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint Germain about the France forward’s future was ramped up Wednesday. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted the club cannot let Mbappe leave as a free agent next year and get no transfer fee in return.

“We can’t let one of the best players in the world go for free,” Al-Khelaifi said at a news conference to confirm hiring former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique.

Mbappe is clearly wanted by Real Madrid, the club he has admired since childhood. The 24-year-old forward has one year left on his PSG contract and informed the club by letter last month he will not take up an option to renew it for the 2024-25 season.

