Transfer News: Chelsea Close To Signing Brazilian Striker, Gvardiol Completes Man City Move

Chelsea’s Brazilian Talent: Deivid Washington

Chelsea is on the verge of securing a promising young Brazilian striker, Deivid Washington. The Blues have reportedly submitted a bid of €15 million with an additional €5 million in add-ons to Santos. The talented forward has already agreed to personal terms and expressed his desire to join Chelsea. Once the deal is finalized, Deivid may go on loan to Strasbourg to further develop his skills.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City’s Croatian Defense: Joško Gvardiol

Manchester City has successfully signed Joško Gvardiol, a talented Croatian defender. The highly-rated player has officially put pen to paper for the Sky Blues. With Gvardiol’s defensive prowess, Manchester City aims to bolster their backline and strengthen their title pursuit.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Inter Milan’s New Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Inter Milan is set to bring in Yann Sommer as their new goalkeeper. The deal is practically sealed, with Sommer expected to sign his contract on Monday. The Swiss shot-stopper will undergo medical tests before completing the move. FC Bayern will receive €6 million as the final fee for the transfer.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona’s Midfield Addition: Noah Darvich

Barcelona is ready to acquire Noah Darvich, a promising midfielder born in 2006, from SC Freiburg. The Spanish giants will pay a €3 million fixed fee, with the deal also including additional add-ons, potentially bringing the total package up to €5 million.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

West Ham’s Pursuit of Édson Álvarez

West Ham United is closing in on a deal with Ajax midfielder Édson Álvarez. Personal terms have been agreed upon, and the Mexican international is eager to join the English side. The next step involves negotiations between West Ham and Ajax, with hopes that the deal will be finalized over the weekend.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

What do you think about these moves?

Happylee (

)