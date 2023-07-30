Transfer News: Chelsea Close To Sign Rennes midfielder Lesley, United Set To Rival City For Gvardiol

Chelsea Close To Sign Rennes midfielder Lesley

Chelsea has agreed in principle with Rennes to sign the talented French midfielder, Lesley Ugochukwu according to GOAL. Born in 2004, Ugochukwu has caught the attention of many with his impressive performances. The deal is reportedly close to €27 million, but it’s yet to be decided whether he’ll stay with the club or head out on loan. The addition of Ugochukwu to the Chelsea squad is expected to inject more creativity and dynamism in the midfield.

United set to rival City for Gvardiol

Manchester United are set to rival Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol. City have made the defender their top target, but a move has stalled in recent days. According to Fichajes, that has attracted the attention of United, with the Red Devils viewing Gvardiol as a ‘valuable asset’. City remain the favourites but competition for his signature is set to be fierce, though it will take a fee in the region of £86m to buy him.

Luton agree Palmer deal

Luton Town have agreed a £2.5million deal for West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer, according to the Mirror.

Palmer, 26, has previously spelt time at Kenilworth Road per an emergency loan last year.

And the shot-stopper could return on a permanent basis as Rob Edwards’ side continue to build ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Caicedo’s Chelsea Move On The Brink Of Collapse.

According to Footyinsider247, Chelsea are not currently in active talks to sign Moises Caicedo after Brighton rejected a second bid for him. The Blues have temporarily suspended talks with Brighton and the deal is now facing collapse.

Arsenal exploring move for Brentford’s Raya

Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to The Athletic.

The north London side want to recruit the Spain international to compete alongside current No 1 Aaron Ramsdale for a starting place.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also pursuing Raya, with their preference being a loan, but Brentford would only consider that if he agrees to extend a contract that is due to expire next summer.

