Transfer News: Chelsea Close To Caicedo Move, Inter Reach Verbal Agreement With Carlos Augusto

Chelsea Close To Caicedo Move

According to Fabrizio Romano, the agreement between top midfielder Moisés Caicedo and Chelsea is for a contract which would be valid until June 2031. According to Fabrizio Romano, the contract for the star player will also include an option to extend the deal until 2032.

The blues agreed personal terms with the Brighton midfielder since May as both parties are currently working to complete the deal.

Source: Fabrizio

Inter Reach Verbal Agreement With Carlos

According to Fabrizio Romano, Serie A side Inter have reached verbal agreement to sign Carlos Augusto from Monza. The left back player would join the team on loan with a mandatory buy clause.

Reports states that Corinthians will receive percentage of the deal as the final fee is around €13m plus add-ons.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Real Sociedad Closing In On Arsen Zakharyan

According to report, Spanish side Real Sociedad are closing in on the final details of Arsen Zakharyan deal as they are set to sign him for a fee of around €13m plus add-ons.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

