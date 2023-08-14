Transfer News: Chelsea Close To Agreeing Personal Terms To Sign Olise, Neymar Close To Join Al-Hilal

Chelsea close to agreeing personal terms to sign Olise.

Nizaar Kinsella revealed that Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms to sign Olise from Crystal Palace. The 21year old winger is valued for about 45million pounds. Manchester City are also interested in signing the talented youngster.

Neymar Closing In On Al-Hilal Switch

Neymar is closing in on a stunning switch from PSG to Al-Hilal.

He is going to have his medical in Paris in the next few hours.

The Brazilian will then travel to Riyadh within the week to join his new teammates. (Source: Foot mercato)

Caicedo completes medical tests as new Chelsea player

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Caicedo have completed medical tests as a new Chelsea player. The Ecuador Defensive midfielder will sign an eight year contract until June 2031 with option for one more year until 2032. The move would soon be made official after he signs all documents.

Ajax in talks to sign Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough.

David Ornstein revealed that Netherland side, Ajax are in talks sign new striker, Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough. There have been an agreement on a fee of €12m plus €2m add-ons. The player has been given permission to travel to Netherland to undergo Ajax medical tests before signing a 5 year contract.

Oxlade Chamberlain joins Besiktas.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that English midfielder, Oxlade Chamberlain have joined Besiktas as a free agent after his deal with Liverpool expired. Chamberlain penned down a 3 year contract with the Turkish Club until 2026. He faces a new chapter in a different country after years in EPL with Arsenal and Liverpool.

