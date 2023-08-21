Transfer News: Chelsea Close In On £11.8m Deal To Sign Petrovic, Toney Open To Joining Man United

Chelsea close in on £11.8m deal to sign Djordje Petrovic

Chelsea are closing in on an £11.8 million deal to sign New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The 23-year-old Serb has emerged as Chelsea’s top target to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga and will come in as back-up to new No1 Robert Sanchez. Petrovic is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS and Chelsea are confident of wrapping up a deal before the transfer window shuts on Friday of next week.

SOURCE: Nizaar Kinsella

Ivan Toney open to joining Man United and Arsenal

According to Daily Mirror, Ivan Toney has hinted that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are teams which he’d be interested in joining once he returns from his eight-month betting ban. Toney, 27, is suspended from playing football until January of next year after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA’s gambling rules. The striker remains under contract with current club Brentford, although there’s been continued speculation that the Bees could face a fight to keep him in 2024.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Man United agree deal to sell Emeran

According to the Mirror, Man United have reached an agreement with Dutch outfit FC Groningen to sell winger Noam Emeran. The youngster, who scored in United’s 2-0 win over Leeds United in Oslo last month, is being allowed to leave in order to try and secure a first-team breakthrough elsewhere. The Reds are well-stocked in wide areas and game time could be hard for the Frenchman to achieve.

Cullen pens new Burnley deal

According to GOAL, Midfielder Josh Cullen has signed a new three-year deal with Burnley.

Cullen becomes the third Claret to sign a new long-term deal recently after both Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson penned new deals earlier this month.

Real Madrid want Gabriel

According to Mail, Real Madrid have registered their interest in signing Arsenal defender Gabriel as they search for a replacement after Eder Militao tore his cruciate ligament last week. But, according to the Mail, Gabriel is happy in north London and has already ignored some interest from the Saudi Pro League. The Mail also reports that Arsenal remain in talks with Besiktas about offloading Nicolas Pepe.

