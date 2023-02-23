Transfer news: Chelsea are closing in on verbal agreement to sign young talent Kendry

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea are closing in on verbal agreement with Independent del Valle to sign Ecuadorian talent Kendry Paez.

Midfielder born in 2007, Kendry is already part of Independent club first team and one of the best talents in South America.

Deal at very advanced stages as the two clubs are negotiating and Chelsea want to anticipate many other clubs, part of their young talents long term project.

In case the deal will be sealed, Kendry will only be able to join Chelsea when he turns eighteen due to FIFA rules.

Chelsea have continued signing more young players for the future project of the club. The Blues will be hoping to complete this signing very soon, and they still hope to sign more young talents for the future.

