Transfer News: Chelsea announce two departures; Gravenberch wants Liverpool move

Chelsea announce two departures

Chelsea have announced the departure of Tino Anjorin and Romelu Lukaku. Anjorin will spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Portsmouth while Lukaku has completed a season-long loan move to A.S. Roma.

Source: @ChelseaFC

Gravenberch wants Liverpool move

Liverpool have confirmed to Bayern Munich they have official bid ready to be submitted for Ryan Gravenberch. The player wants Liverpool move and formal process will start once Bayern give green light as they need replacement

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Man City & Wolves reach final agreement for Nunes

Manchester City and Wolves have reached a final agreement on a new €62million (£53.2m, $67.6m) fee for Matheus Nunes. There are no add-ons as part of the deal but Wolves will receive 10 per cent of any profit City make if Nunes is sold.

Source: @TheAthleticFC

Done deals;

Stade Rennes have signed midfielder Fabian Rieder from Young Boys for €15m

Torino have confirmed the arrival of centre-back Saba Sazonov from Dynamo Moscow for €2.75m.

BSfutbol (

)