Transfer News: Chelsea Announce Sanchez Signing, Ten Hag Tells Man United To Sign Tchouameni.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Chelsea Announce New Signing.

Chelsea have announced the signing of Brighton goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez for £20m + £5m add ons. The Spanish goalkeeper joins Chelsea on a 7 year deal and will be hoping to provide competition for Chelsea’s current first choice goalkeeper, Kepa.

Source: Chelsea football club.

Ten Hag Tells Man United To Sign Tchouameni.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has demanded the club sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid. The Red Devils are in search of a deputy for first choice defensive midfielder, Casemiro and Ten Hag sees Tchouameni as the best choice.

(Source: sport)

Bernardo Silva Is Barcelona’s Number 1 Target.

Barcelona have made Bernardo Silva their number one target as they look to replace Ousmane Dembele. Dembele is expected to join PSG in the coming days and with Silva also linked with a move away from Manchester City, Barcelona has earmarked him as a possible replacement for Dembele.

(Source: Mundo Deportivo)

