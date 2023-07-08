Transfer News: Chelsea Announce New Signing, Galatasaray Reach Agreement For Angelino.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Chelsea Announce New Signing.

Chelsea FC has completed the signing of defender Ishe Samuels-Smith from Everton. The young defender is Chelsea’s second signing of the summer for their youth side ahead of next season.

Source: Chelsea football club.

Galatasaray Reach Agreement For Angelino.

According Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray have reached full agreement with left back Angeliño on personal terms. Angeliño has been linked with a move to Galatasaray for a few weeks now, he likes the club and he doesn’t want to consider any other proposal. Deal now depends on the agreement between Galatasaray and RB Leipzig on the fee.

Source: Fabrizio Romano.

Man United Expect To Complete Onana Deal Next Week.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are expecting to agreed a fee with Inter Milan for Onana as soon as next week. With David De Gea gone, Manchester United want to tie up a deal quickly for their new goalkeeper ahead of the pre season friendlies.

Source: Fabrizio Romano.

